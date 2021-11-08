SI-BONE: Q3 Earnings Insights
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SI-BONE their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.42, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,913,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 14.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SI-BONE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.42
|-0.37
|-0.28
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|21.96M
|18.81M
|22.08M
|16.42M
|Revenue Actual
|22.19M
|20.44M
|22.14M
|20.37M
