SI-BONE: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:38pm
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SI-BONE their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.42, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,913,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 14.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SI-BONE's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.42 -0.37 -0.28 -0.33
Revenue Estimate 21.96M 18.81M 22.08M 16.42M
Revenue Actual 22.19M 20.44M 22.14M 20.37M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

