Two Harbors Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Two Harbors Investment their estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $46,373,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Two Harbors Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.23 0.23 0.24 EPS Actual 0.19 0.17 0.30 0.28 Revenue Estimate 43.82M 52.93M 59.65M 61.25M Revenue Actual 19.04M 33.38M 49.86M 60.53M

