Two Harbors Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Two Harbors Investment their estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $46,373,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Two Harbors Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.23
|0.23
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.17
|0.30
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|43.82M
|52.93M
|59.65M
|61.25M
|Revenue Actual
|19.04M
|33.38M
|49.86M
|60.53M
