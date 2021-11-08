Recap: Marriott Vacations Q3 Earnings
Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marriott Vacations their estimated earnings by 12.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.42, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $403,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marriott Vacations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|-0.27
|-0.02
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|-0.49
|-0.05
|-0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|920.23M
|794.77M
|717.87M
|620.94M
|Revenue Actual
|979.00M
|759.00M
|747.00M
|649.00M
