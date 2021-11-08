 Skip to main content

Recap: Marriott Vacations Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Recap: Marriott Vacations Q3 Earnings

 

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marriott Vacations their estimated earnings by 12.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.42, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $403,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marriott Vacations's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.85 -0.27 -0.02 -0.59
EPS Actual 0.85 -0.49 -0.05 -0.81
Revenue Estimate 920.23M 794.77M 717.87M 620.94M
Revenue Actual 979.00M 759.00M 747.00M 649.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

