Papa John's International's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned $38.58 million, a 13.58% increase from the preceding quarter. Papa John's International's sales decreased to $512.78 million, a 0.43% change since Q2. In Q2, Papa John's International earned $44.64 million, and total sales reached $515.01 million.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, Papa John's International posted an ROIC of 18.4%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Papa John's International, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 18.4% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Papa John's International reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.83/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.69/share.

 

