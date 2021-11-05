 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Five9
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Five9

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Five9 will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.23

Five9 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 64.29%, which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Five9's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.13 0.23 0.18
EPS Actual 0.23 0.23 0.34 0.27
Price Change % 0.68% 7.87% 6.78% 6.02%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 were trading at $153.26 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (FIVN)

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Adds Momentum to the Reopening Trade
Expert Ratings For Five9
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
'Buying' Opportunity In Five9 Stock After Zoom Deal Fallout: Why Analyst Sees 25% Upside
Expert Ratings For Five9
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings