 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Vuzix
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Vuzix

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vuzix will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.13

Vuzix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 40.00%, which was followed by a 7.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.11 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.12 -0.09 -0.13
Price Change % -7.22% -2.14% -14.76% -9.5%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Vuzix were trading at $12.82 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 238.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
10 Augmented And Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch On The Heels Of Facebook's Meta Rebrand
Vuzix Scoops Supply Agreement, Initial Smart Glass Order From Acuraflow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings