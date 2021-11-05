Recap: Marcus & Millichap Q3 Earnings
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marcus & Millichap their estimated earnings by 147.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.34, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $173,808,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.19
|0.15
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.37
|0.59
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|216.92M
|172.61M
|162.82M
|133.50M
|Revenue Actual
|284.95M
|183.98M
|250.21M
|158.57M
