Recap: Marcus & Millichap Q3 Earnings

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marcus & Millichap their estimated earnings by 147.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.34, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $173,808,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.19 0.15 0.06 EPS Actual 0.78 0.37 0.59 0.15 Revenue Estimate 216.92M 172.61M 162.82M 133.50M Revenue Actual 284.95M 183.98M 250.21M 158.57M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.