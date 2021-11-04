Recap: Fox Factory Holding Q3 Earnings

Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fox Factory Holding their estimated earnings by 5.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.13, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $86,735,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fox Factory Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.82 0.79 0.87 EPS Actual 1.20 1.05 0.90 1.07 Revenue Estimate 292.45M 267.74M 248.15M 252.49M Revenue Actual 328.16M 281.14M 262.39M 260.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fox Factory Holding management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.95 and $1.15 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -11.76% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Fox Factory Holding, a bearish signal to many investors.

