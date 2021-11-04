Recap: Fox Factory Holding Q3 Earnings
Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fox Factory Holding their estimated earnings by 5.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.13, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $86,735,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fox Factory Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|0.82
|0.79
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.05
|0.90
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|292.45M
|267.74M
|248.15M
|252.49M
|Revenue Actual
|328.16M
|281.14M
|262.39M
|260.70M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Fox Factory Holding management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.95 and $1.15 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -11.76% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Fox Factory Holding, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings