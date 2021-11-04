Guardant Health: Q3 Earnings Insights

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guardant Health their estimated earnings by 27.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.96, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,210,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guardant Health's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.87 -0.89 -0.57 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.49 -0.94 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 84.61M 73.75M 76.73M 65.84M Revenue Actual 92.10M 78.67M 78.32M 74.57M

