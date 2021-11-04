Guardant Health: Q3 Earnings Insights
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guardant Health their estimated earnings by 27.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.96, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $20,210,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guardant Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.87
|-0.89
|-0.57
|-0.39
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.49
|-0.94
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|84.61M
|73.75M
|76.73M
|65.84M
|Revenue Actual
|92.10M
|78.67M
|78.32M
|74.57M
