 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Datadog: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:22pm   Comments
Share:
Datadog: Q3 Earnings Insights

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Datadog their estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $115,813,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Datadog's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.01
EPS Actual 0.09 0.06 0.06 0.05
Revenue Estimate 212.46M 186.71M 163.56M 144.31M
Revenue Actual 233.55M 198.55M 177.53M 154.68M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (DDOG)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog
Why Datadog's Stock Is Making New All-Time Highs Today
9 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog
Chief Executive Officer Of Datadog Trades $50M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings