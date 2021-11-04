Datadog: Q3 Earnings Insights
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Datadog their estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $115,813,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Datadog's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|212.46M
|186.71M
|163.56M
|144.31M
|Revenue Actual
|233.55M
|198.55M
|177.53M
|154.68M
