Datadog: Q3 Earnings Insights

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Datadog their estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $115,813,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Datadog's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.09 0.06 0.06 0.05 Revenue Estimate 212.46M 186.71M 163.56M 144.31M Revenue Actual 233.55M 198.55M 177.53M 154.68M

