Recap: Synaptics Q1 Earnings
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Synaptics their estimated earnings by 3.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.68 versus an estimate of $2.59, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $44,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 16.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synaptics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2
|1.89
|2.13
|1.67
|EPS Actual
|2.18
|2.03
|2.30
|1.85
|Revenue Estimate
|324.45M
|325.97M
|357.37M
|324.81M
|Revenue Actual
|327.80M
|325.80M
|357.60M
|328.40M
