Recap: Synaptics Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:22pm   Comments
Recap: Synaptics Q1 Earnings

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synaptics their estimated earnings by 3.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.68 versus an estimate of $2.59, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $44,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 16.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synaptics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2 1.89 2.13 1.67
EPS Actual 2.18 2.03 2.30 1.85
Revenue Estimate 324.45M 325.97M 357.37M 324.81M
Revenue Actual 327.80M 325.80M 357.60M 328.40M

