MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Insights

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MercadoLibre their estimated earnings by 48.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $741,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26, which was followed by a 13.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.01 0.17 EPS Actual 1.37 -0.68 -1.02 0.28 Revenue Estimate 1.46B 1.14B 1.21B 971.41M Revenue Actual 1.70B 1.38B 1.33B 1.12B

