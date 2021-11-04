 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
Share:
MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Insights

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MercadoLibre their estimated earnings by 48.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $741,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26, which was followed by a 13.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.01   0.17
EPS Actual 1.37 -0.68 -1.02 0.28
Revenue Estimate 1.46B 1.14B 1.21B 971.41M
Revenue Actual 1.70B 1.38B 1.33B 1.12B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MELI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Scotiabank Sees 36% Upside On This Latin American E-Commerce Giant
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Prices $250M IPO At $10 Per Share
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings