MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Insights
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MercadoLibre their estimated earnings by 48.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.29, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $741,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26, which was followed by a 13.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|-0.01
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|-0.68
|-1.02
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|1.46B
|1.14B
|1.21B
|971.41M
|Revenue Actual
|1.70B
|1.38B
|1.33B
|1.12B
