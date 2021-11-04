Prothena Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Prothena Corp their estimated earnings by 6.58%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.28, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $139,017,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Prothena Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.27
|-0.77
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|-0.91
|-0.77
|-0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|58.77M
|48.40M
|170.00K
|170.00K
|Revenue Actual
|60.07M
|160.00K
|360.00K
|157.00K
