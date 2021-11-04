Prothena Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prothena Corp their estimated earnings by 6.58%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.28, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $139,017,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prothena Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.27 -0.77 -0.65 EPS Actual 0.58 -0.91 -0.77 -0.77 Revenue Estimate 58.77M 48.40M 170.00K 170.00K Revenue Actual 60.07M 160.00K 360.00K 157.00K

