GoPro: Q3 Earnings Insights
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoPro their estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $36,162,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoPro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.38
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.03
|0.39
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|232.31M
|186.69M
|373.60M
|234.50M
|Revenue Actual
|249.59M
|203.68M
|357.77M
|280.51M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
