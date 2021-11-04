GoPro: Q3 Earnings Insights

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoPro their estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $36,162,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoPro's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.38 0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 0.03 0.39 0.20 Revenue Estimate 232.31M 186.69M 373.60M 234.50M Revenue Actual 249.59M 203.68M 357.77M 280.51M

