Recap: Dropbox Q3 Earnings
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dropbox their estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.35, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $62,800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dropbox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.30
|0.24
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.35
|0.28
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|524.06M
|505.18M
|498.64M
|483.64M
|Revenue Actual
|530.60M
|511.60M
|504.10M
|487.40M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings