 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Monster Beverage Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Monster Beverage Q3 Earnings

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Monster Beverage their estimated earnings by 5.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.67, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $165,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.61 0.62 0.63
EPS Actual 0.75 0.59 0.62 0.65
Revenue Estimate 1.39B 1.22B 1.13B 1.23B
Revenue Actual 1.46B 1.24B 1.20B 1.25B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MNST)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Monster Beverage's Chart
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of CPI, Fed Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings