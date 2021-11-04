Recap: Monster Beverage Q3 Earnings
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Monster Beverage their estimated earnings by 5.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.67, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $165,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.61
|0.62
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.59
|0.62
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|1.39B
|1.22B
|1.13B
|1.23B
|Revenue Actual
|1.46B
|1.24B
|1.20B
|1.25B
