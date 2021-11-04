 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Insurance Hldgs their estimated earnings by 78.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $24,215,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 3.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Insurance Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.07 -0.39 0.05
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.19 0.10 -0.19
Revenue Estimate 149.56M 142.82M 146.56M 140.59M
Revenue Actual 146.50M 142.20M 159.55M 138.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (HRTG)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings