Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Heritage Insurance Hldgs their estimated earnings by 78.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $24,215,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 3.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heritage Insurance Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.07
|-0.39
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.19
|0.10
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|149.56M
|142.82M
|146.56M
|140.59M
|Revenue Actual
|146.50M
|142.20M
|159.55M
|138.23M
