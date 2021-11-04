Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Insurance Hldgs their estimated earnings by 78.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $24,215,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 3.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Insurance Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.07 -0.39 0.05 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.19 0.10 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 149.56M 142.82M 146.56M 140.59M Revenue Actual 146.50M 142.20M 159.55M 138.23M

