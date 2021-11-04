Recap: Entravision Comms Q3 Earnings

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entravision Comms their estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $136,030,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entravision Comms's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.19 EPS Actual 0.09 0.06 0.24 0.11 Revenue Estimate 162.16M 122.89M 130.35M 45.90M Revenue Actual 178.41M 148.88M 171.68M 62.98M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.