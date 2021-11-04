Recap: Entravision Comms Q3 Earnings
Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entravision Comms their estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $136,030,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entravision Comms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.06
|0.24
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|162.16M
|122.89M
|130.35M
|45.90M
|Revenue Actual
|178.41M
|148.88M
|171.68M
|62.98M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings