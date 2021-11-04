Recap: Cable One Q3 Earnings
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cable One their estimated earnings by 34.1%, reporting an EPS of $8.33 versus an estimate of $12.64, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $91,275,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.37, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cable One's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|11.31
|10.81
|11.61
|10.76
|EPS Actual
|16.68
|11.19
|7.73
|10.96
|Revenue Estimate
|388.93M
|337.85M
|341.41M
|336.10M
|Revenue Actual
|401.75M
|341.26M
|336.77M
|338.96M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings