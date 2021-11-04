 Skip to main content

Recap: Cable One Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cable One their estimated earnings by 34.1%, reporting an EPS of $8.33 versus an estimate of $12.64, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $91,275,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.37, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cable One's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 11.31 10.81 11.61 10.76
EPS Actual 16.68 11.19 7.73 10.96
Revenue Estimate 388.93M 337.85M 341.41M 336.10M
Revenue Actual 401.75M 341.26M 336.77M 338.96M

