Quaker Houghton: Q3 Earnings Insights

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:25 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quaker Houghton their estimated earnings by 4.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.56, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $81,848,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 4.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quaker Houghton's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.46 1.52 0.94 EPS Actual 1.82 2.11 1.63 1.56 Revenue Estimate 392.75M 385.15M 366.19M 331.23M Revenue Actual 435.26M 429.78M 385.85M 367.22M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.