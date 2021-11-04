Quaker Houghton: Q3 Earnings Insights
Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:25 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quaker Houghton their estimated earnings by 4.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.56, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $81,848,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 4.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quaker Houghton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.46
|1.52
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.82
|2.11
|1.63
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|392.75M
|385.15M
|366.19M
|331.23M
|Revenue Actual
|435.26M
|429.78M
|385.85M
|367.22M
