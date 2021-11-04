 Skip to main content

Recap: Shake Shack Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:21pm   Comments
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shake Shack their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $63,494,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.11 -0.20
EPS Actual 0.05 0.04 -0.03 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 179.73M 160.95M 157.26M 125.62M
Revenue Actual 187.46M 155.28M 157.51M 130.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

