Recap: Shake Shack Q3 Earnings
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shake Shack their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $63,494,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.04
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|179.73M
|160.95M
|157.26M
|125.62M
|Revenue Actual
|187.46M
|155.28M
|157.51M
|130.40M
