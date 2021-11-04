Recap: Shake Shack Q3 Earnings

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shake Shack their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $63,494,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.11 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.05 0.04 -0.03 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 179.73M 160.95M 157.26M 125.62M Revenue Actual 187.46M 155.28M 157.51M 130.40M

