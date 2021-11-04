 Skip to main content

Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:21pm   Comments
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services their estimated earnings by 33.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.3, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $326,169,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.43 1.37 0.89 0.69
EPS Actual 1.64 1.70 1 0.82
Revenue Estimate 824.32M 810.36M 625.74M 520.48M
Revenue Actual 857.45M 885.95M 631.27M 551.63M

