Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q3 Earnings
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMN Healthcare Services their estimated earnings by 33.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.3, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $326,169,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.37
|0.89
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|1.64
|1.70
|1
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|824.32M
|810.36M
|625.74M
|520.48M
|Revenue Actual
|857.45M
|885.95M
|631.27M
|551.63M
