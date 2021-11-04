Alarm.com Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings their estimated earnings by 39.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $33,473,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alarm.com Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.38 0.27 0.31 EPS Actual 0.54 0.50 0.45 0.49 Revenue Estimate 162.70M 154.25M 146.04M 129.51M Revenue Actual 188.86M 172.50M 165.58M 158.85M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.