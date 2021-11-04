Alarm.com Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings their estimated earnings by 39.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $33,473,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alarm.com Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.38
|0.27
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.50
|0.45
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|162.70M
|154.25M
|146.04M
|129.51M
|Revenue Actual
|188.86M
|172.50M
|165.58M
|158.85M
