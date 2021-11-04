Recap: News Q1 Earnings

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Earnings

News their estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $385,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at News's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.04 0.10 EPS Actual 0.16 0.09 0.34 0.08 Revenue Estimate 2.21B 2.19B 2.24B 1.98B Revenue Actual 2.49B 2.33B 2.41B 2.12B

