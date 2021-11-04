Recap: News Q1 Earnings
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
News their estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $385,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at News's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.04
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.09
|0.34
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|2.21B
|2.19B
|2.24B
|1.98B
|Revenue Actual
|2.49B
|2.33B
|2.41B
|2.12B
