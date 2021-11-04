Recap: Globus Medical Q3 Earnings
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Globus Medical their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.45, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $13,623,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Globus Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.37
|0.51
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.49
|0.58
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|224.64M
|198.39M
|231.22M
|195.87M
|Revenue Actual
|251.02M
|227.34M
|233.44M
|216.10M
