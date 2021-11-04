Recap: Globus Medical Q3 Earnings

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Globus Medical their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.45, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $13,623,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globus Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.37 0.51 0.30 EPS Actual 0.56 0.49 0.58 0.49 Revenue Estimate 224.64M 198.39M 231.22M 195.87M Revenue Actual 251.02M 227.34M 233.44M 216.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.