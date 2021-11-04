Expedia Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Expedia Group their estimated earnings by 109.41%, reporting an EPS of $3.56 versus an estimate of $1.7, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,458,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 7.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Expedia Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-2.31
|-1.97
|-0.79
|EPS Actual
|-1.13
|-2.02
|-2.64
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|2.00B
|1.12B
|1.12B
|1.38B
|Revenue Actual
|2.11B
|1.25B
|920.00M
|1.50B
