Expedia Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Expedia Group their estimated earnings by 109.41%, reporting an EPS of $3.56 versus an estimate of $1.7, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,458,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 7.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Expedia Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.65 -2.31 -1.97 -0.79 EPS Actual -1.13 -2.02 -2.64 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 2.00B 1.12B 1.12B 1.38B Revenue Actual 2.11B 1.25B 920.00M 1.50B

