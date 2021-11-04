Brighthouse Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brighthouse Financial their estimated earnings by 66.31%, reporting an EPS of $6.17 versus an estimate of $3.71, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $311,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.44, which was followed by a 7.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brighthouse Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.88
|2.53
|2.74
|2.51
|EPS Actual
|5.32
|4.86
|3.03
|4.19
|Revenue Estimate
|2.17B
|2.12B
|2.06B
|2.07B
|Revenue Actual
|2.39B
|2.43B
|2.21B
|2.16B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings