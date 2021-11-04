Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

ACM Research their estimated earnings by 43.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.39, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,348,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACM Research's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.20 0.27 0.37 EPS Actual 0.19 0.35 0.29 0.42 Revenue Estimate 53.49M 42.58M 42.15M 45.47M Revenue Actual 53.86M 43.73M 45.56M 47.66M

