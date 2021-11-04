Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ACM Research their estimated earnings by 43.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.39, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,348,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACM Research's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.20
|0.27
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.35
|0.29
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|53.49M
|42.58M
|42.15M
|45.47M
|Revenue Actual
|53.86M
|43.73M
|45.56M
|47.66M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings