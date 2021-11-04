 Skip to main content

Rocket Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rocket Companies their estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,581,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 10.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.90 0.87 1.07
EPS Actual 0.46 0.89 1.14 1.21
Revenue Estimate 2.92B 3.97B 3.92B 4.55B
Revenue Actual 2.79B 4.04B 4.78B 4.74B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

