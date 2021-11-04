Rocket Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rocket Companies their estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,581,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 10.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.90
|0.87
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.89
|1.14
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|2.92B
|3.97B
|3.92B
|4.55B
|Revenue Actual
|2.79B
|4.04B
|4.78B
|4.74B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings