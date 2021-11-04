 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Funko Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Funko Q3 Earnings

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Funko their estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.38, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $76,504,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 6.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Funko's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.11   0.10
EPS Actual 0.40 0.24 0.29 0.31
Revenue Estimate 205.15M 180.30M 195.67M 169.33M
Revenue Actual 236.11M 189.18M 226.51M 191.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (FNKO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Disney NFTs Are Coming: What You Need To Know
It's Morphin' Time: Power Rangers NFTs — The First But Likely Not Last — From Hasbro
President Of Funko Sold $1.2M In Stock
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Chief Executive Officer Of Funko Trades $1.1M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings