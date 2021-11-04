Recap: Funko Q3 Earnings
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Funko their estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.38, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $76,504,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 6.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Funko's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.11
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.24
|0.29
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|205.15M
|180.30M
|195.67M
|169.33M
|Revenue Actual
|236.11M
|189.18M
|226.51M
|191.23M
