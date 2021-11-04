Recap: Resideo Technologies Q3 Earnings
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Resideo Technologies reported in-line EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.46, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $134,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Resideo Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.33
|0.66
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.33
|0.44
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|1.43B
|1.31B
|1.45B
|1.15B
|Revenue Actual
|1.48B
|1.42B
|1.50B
|1.36B
