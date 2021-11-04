 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Resideo Technologies Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Resideo Technologies Q3 Earnings

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Resideo Technologies reported in-line EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.46, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $134,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resideo Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.33 0.66 0.05
EPS Actual 0.39 0.33 0.44 0.60
Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.31B 1.45B 1.15B
Revenue Actual 1.48B 1.42B 1.50B 1.36B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (REZI)

Morgan Stanley Cuts PT On Vivint Smart Home, Resideo Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings