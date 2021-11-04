Recap: Live Nation Entertainment Q3 Earnings
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Live Nation Entertainment their estimated earnings by 416.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,514,982,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Live Nation Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.2
|-1.55
|-2.30
|-2.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.9
|-1.44
|-2.04
|-2.45
|Revenue Estimate
|550.66M
|291.79M
|209.62M
|198.91M
|Revenue Actual
|575.95M
|290.61M
|237.30M
|184.02M
