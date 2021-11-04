 Skip to main content

Recap: Live Nation Entertainment Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment their estimated earnings by 416.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,514,982,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Live Nation Entertainment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -1.2 -1.55 -2.30 -2.21
EPS Actual -0.9 -1.44 -2.04 -2.45
Revenue Estimate 550.66M 291.79M 209.62M 198.91M
Revenue Actual 575.95M 290.61M 237.30M 184.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

