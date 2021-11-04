 Skip to main content

Progyny: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progyny their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $23,356,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 12.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progyny's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.06 0.05
EPS Actual 0.19 0.15 0.07 0.05
Revenue Estimate 129.31M 121.27M 97.73M 92.59M
Revenue Actual 128.65M 122.13M 100.30M 98.93M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Progyny management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.03 and $0.07 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -70.59% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Progyny, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

