Progyny: Q3 Earnings Insights
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Progyny their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $23,356,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 12.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progyny's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.15
|0.07
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|129.31M
|121.27M
|97.73M
|92.59M
|Revenue Actual
|128.65M
|122.13M
|100.30M
|98.93M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Progyny management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.03 and $0.07 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -70.59% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Progyny, a bearish signal to many investors.
