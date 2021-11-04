 Skip to main content

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted Q3 earnings of $1.85 billion, an increase from Q2 of 44.81%. Sales dropped to $3.45 billion, a 32.81% decrease between quarters. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $3.35 billion, and sales totaled $5.14 billion in Q2.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted an ROIC of 19.57%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 19.57% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported Q3 earnings per share at $15.37/share, which beat analyst predictions of $9.49/share.

 

