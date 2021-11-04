 Skip to main content

Magna International's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Magna International's Earnings: A Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Magna International will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.59

Magna International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -4.76%, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magna International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.47 1.57 2.03 1.35
EPS Actual 1.40 1.86 2.83 1.95
Price Change % -0.88% 2.55% 10.36% 3.68%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International were trading at $83.92 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

