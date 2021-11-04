 Skip to main content

Gogo Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Eyes 'High-End' Of FY21 Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGOreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $87.2 million, beating the consensus of $84.1 million.
  • Service revenue grew 24% Y/Y to $66.2 million. Equipment revenue rose 59% Y/Y to $21 million.
  • Total ATG aircraft online increased 10% Y/Y to 6,154. The average monthly service revenue per ATG aircraft online (ARPU) was $3,264, up 9% Y/Y. Total AVANCE units online grew 46% Y/Y to 2,237.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 35% Y/Y to $40.8 million.
  • EPS of $0.16 beat the consensus of $0.08.
  • Gogo held $133.2 million in cash and equivalents. The company generated $32.4 million in free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30.
  • "Demand for business aviation connectivity is surging, and we expect it to continue to surge for the next several years," Chair and CEO Oakleigh Thorne said.
  • Outlook: Gogo sees FY21 total revenue at the high end of the previously expected $325 million - $335 million, versus the consensus of $332.1 million.
  • The company also reiterated long-term financial targets.
  • Price Action: GOGO shares traded higher by 6.85% at $17.7 on the last check Thursday.

