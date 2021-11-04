Prestige Consumer: Q2 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Prestige Consumer their estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $38,803,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.78
|0.77
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|0.79
|0.81
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|232.44M
|229.90M
|231.55M
|227.49M
|Revenue Actual
|269.18M
|237.76M
|238.79M
|237.42M
