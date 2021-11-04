 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prestige Consumer: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Prestige Consumer: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prestige Consumer their estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $38,803,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.87 0.78 0.77 0.72
EPS Actual 1.14 0.79 0.81 0.78
Revenue Estimate 232.44M 229.90M 231.55M 227.49M
Revenue Actual 269.18M 237.76M 238.79M 237.42M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PBH)

A Look Into Prestige Consumer's Price Over Earnings
Prestige Consumer's Return On Capital Employed Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com