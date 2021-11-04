Recap: SAP Q3 Earnings

SAP (NYSE:SAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SAP their estimated earnings by 33.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $435,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SAP's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.45 1.13 1.97 1.54 EPS Actual 2.05 2.11 1.69 2.01 1.99 Revenue Estimate 7.93B 7.94B 7.67B 9.01B 8.16B Revenue Actual 8.07B 8.03B 7.66B 8.99B 7.64B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

SAP management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.05 and $2.05 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SAP, a bearish signal to many investors.

