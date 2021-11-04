Recap: Murphy Oil Q3 Earnings

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Murphy Oil their estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $208,835,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Murphy Oil's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.17 -0.08 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.59 0.06 -0.09 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 576.91M 490.48M 490.72M 473.19M Revenue Actual 549.64M 379.99M 330.21M 421.87M

