Kimbell Royalty Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimbell Royalty Partners their estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $13,350,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimbell Royalty Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.02 -1.66 0.13 Revenue Estimate 33.06M 31.72M 27.30M 25.66M Revenue Actual 25.73M 22.42M 23.29M 18.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.