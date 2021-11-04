Kimbell Royalty Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kimbell Royalty Partners their estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $13,350,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimbell Royalty Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.07
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|-0.02
|-1.66
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|33.06M
|31.72M
|27.30M
|25.66M
|Revenue Actual
|25.73M
|22.42M
|23.29M
|18.44M
