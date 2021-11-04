 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DISH Shares Fall On Q3 Earnings Miss
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
DISH Shares Fall On Q3 Earnings Miss
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISHreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1.8% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, at par with the consensus.
  • Segments: Pay-TV subscribers and related revenue was flat at $3.2 billion. Wireless services and related revenue were $1.04 billion, down 4.1% Y/Y. Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue fell 12% Y/Y to $44.9 million, and Wireless equipment sales and other revenue fell 25.8% Y/Y to $192 million.
  • Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased 13,000 in Q3 FY21, compared to a net 116,000 increase in Q3 FY20.
  • DISH closed Q3 with 10.98 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.42 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.56 million SLING TV subscribers.
  • Retail wireless net subscribers decreased 121,000 in Q3 FY21 compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in Q3 FY20.
  • DISH closed Q3 with 8.77 million retail wireless subscribers.
  • EPS of $0.88 missed the consensus of $0.91.
  • The company held $5.2 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $3.3 billion in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30.
  • Price Action: DISH shares traded lower by 1.37% at $42.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH)

A Look Into DISH Network's Debt
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
The Game Is On With 4 Companies Courting College Athletes To Sell Their Brands
Key Takeaways From AT&T CEO's Image Rebrand Plans
DISH Network Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
UWM Holdings To Pay Michigan State Basketball, Football Players For Social Media Promotion In NIL Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com