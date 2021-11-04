DISH Shares Fall On Q3 Earnings Miss
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1.8% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, at par with the consensus.
- Segments: Pay-TV subscribers and related revenue was flat at $3.2 billion. Wireless services and related revenue were $1.04 billion, down 4.1% Y/Y. Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue fell 12% Y/Y to $44.9 million, and Wireless equipment sales and other revenue fell 25.8% Y/Y to $192 million.
- Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased 13,000 in Q3 FY21, compared to a net 116,000 increase in Q3 FY20.
- DISH closed Q3 with 10.98 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.42 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.56 million SLING TV subscribers.
- Retail wireless net subscribers decreased 121,000 in Q3 FY21 compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in Q3 FY20.
- DISH closed Q3 with 8.77 million retail wireless subscribers.
- EPS of $0.88 missed the consensus of $0.91.
- The company held $5.2 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $3.3 billion in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30.
- Price Action: DISH shares traded lower by 1.37% at $42.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
