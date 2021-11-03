Recap: Par Pacific Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Par Pacific Hldgs their estimated earnings by 181.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $620,019,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Par Pacific Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-1.43
|-1.27
|-1.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.81
|-1.55
|-1.41
|-1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|900.40M
|688.34M
|601.04M
|Revenue Actual
|1.22B
|888.68M
|715.50M
|689.98M
