Recap: Par Pacific Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 5:34pm   Comments
Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Par Pacific Hldgs their estimated earnings by 181.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $620,019,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Par Pacific Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.40 -1.43 -1.27 -1.09
EPS Actual -0.81 -1.55 -1.41 -1.06
Revenue Estimate 1.03B 900.40M 688.34M 601.04M
Revenue Actual 1.22B 888.68M 715.50M 689.98M

