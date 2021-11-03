Axogen: Q3 Earnings Insights

Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axogen their estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,224,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axogen's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.16 -0.12 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.08 0.04 Revenue Estimate 32.24M 27.88M 29.83M 24.52M Revenue Actual 33.58M 31.04M 32.49M 33.43M

