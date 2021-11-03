Tandem Diabetes Care: Q3 Earnings Insights

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $56,024,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.16 0.12 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.08 0.22 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 143.63M 121.96M 141.58M 115.15M Revenue Actual 172.14M 141.04M 168.06M 123.60M

