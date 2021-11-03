Tandem Diabetes Care: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tandem Diabetes Care their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $56,024,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|-0.08
|0.22
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|143.63M
|121.96M
|141.58M
|115.15M
|Revenue Actual
|172.14M
|141.04M
|168.06M
|123.60M
