 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,787,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vanda Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.15 0.14 0.09
EPS Actual 0.17 0.15 0.15 0.11
Revenue Estimate 69.75M 68.50M 64.00M 63.95M
Revenue Actual 67.90M 62.67M 67.65M 60.31M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (VNDA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Notable Vanda Pharmaceuticals Insider Trades $418.64 Thousand In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings