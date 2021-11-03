Recap: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,611,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.28
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.04
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|10.00K
|1.68M
|110.00K
|16.87M
|Revenue Actual
|234.00K
|27.00K
|199.00K
|6.63M
