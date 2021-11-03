Recap: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,611,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.28 0.26 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.15 -0.04 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 10.00K 1.68M 110.00K 16.87M Revenue Actual 234.00K 27.00K 199.00K 6.63M

