Aviat Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aviat Networks their estimated earnings by 28.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,868,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 13.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aviat Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.27
|0.36
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.49
|0.74
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|64.88M
|63.00M
|63.50M
|62.09M
|Revenue Actual
|71.69M
|66.40M
|70.53M
|66.29M
