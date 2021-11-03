Aviat Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aviat Networks their estimated earnings by 28.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,868,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 13.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aviat Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.27 0.36 0.29 EPS Actual 0.45 0.49 0.74 0.62 Revenue Estimate 64.88M 63.00M 63.50M 62.09M Revenue Actual 71.69M 66.40M 70.53M 66.29M

