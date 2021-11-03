 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Electronic Arts their estimated earnings by 35.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $700,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electronic Arts's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.62 1.05 2.96 0.02
EPS Actual 0.79 1.23 3.06 0.05
Revenue Estimate 1.28B 1.39B 2.39B 971.34M
Revenue Actual 1.34B 1.49B 2.40B 1.15B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Electronic Arts management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.1 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -30.38% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Electronic Arts, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (EA)

Electronic Arts's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Notable Electronic Arts Insider Makes $440K Sale
Netflix Games Launch Kickstarts Worldwide: What You Need To Know
5 Entertainment Stocks To Watch Ahead Of This Week's Earnings: Video Games And Casinos
PreMarket Prep Plus Stocks Of The Day: Video Game, Cybersecurity Plays From Joel Kulina
Electronic Arts Insider Trades $450K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings