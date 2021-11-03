Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Electronic Arts their estimated earnings by 35.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $700,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Electronic Arts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|1.05
|2.96
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|1.23
|3.06
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.39B
|2.39B
|971.34M
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|1.49B
|2.40B
|1.15B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Electronic Arts management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.1 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -30.38% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Electronic Arts, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings