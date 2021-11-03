Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Electronic Arts their estimated earnings by 35.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $700,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electronic Arts's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 1.05 2.96 0.02 EPS Actual 0.79 1.23 3.06 0.05 Revenue Estimate 1.28B 1.39B 2.39B 971.34M Revenue Actual 1.34B 1.49B 2.40B 1.15B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Electronic Arts management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.1 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -30.38% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Electronic Arts, a bearish signal to many investors.

