Take-Two Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Take-Two Interactive their estimated earnings by 21.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $27,318,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 7.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.67 0.96 1.48
EPS Actual 1.01 1.40 1.24 1.99
Revenue Estimate 689.22M 664.00M 746.96M 853.66M
Revenue Actual 711.43M 784.53M 814.28M 957.53M

