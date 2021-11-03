Take-Two Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Take-Two Interactive their estimated earnings by 21.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $27,318,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 7.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.67
|0.96
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.40
|1.24
|1.99
|Revenue Estimate
|689.22M
|664.00M
|746.96M
|853.66M
|Revenue Actual
|711.43M
|784.53M
|814.28M
|957.53M
