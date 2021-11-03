 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RR Donnelley Q3 Earnings Surpass Wall Street View
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
Share:
RR Donnelley Q3 Earnings Surpass Wall Street View
  • RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRDreported third-quarter net sales growth of 6.4% year-over-year to $1.27 billion, +5.5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.19 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.57 from $0.32 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.32.
  • The gross margin contracted by 70 bps to 20.1%, and the adjusted gross margin was 19.4% compared to 20.1% a year ago.
  • The operating income was $73.1 million, compared to $15.9 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 450 bps to 5.8%.
  • RRD's cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $29 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $25.2 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $119.2 million (+4.8% Y/Y), and margin contracted by 10 bps to 9.4%.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $223.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Separately, RRD announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for an total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion.
  • RRD stockholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of RRD common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
  • Also read: RRD Agrees To Be Acquired By Atlas; Chatham Boosts RRD Offer.
  • Price Action: RRD shares are trading higher by 37.9% at $9.09 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRD)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 3%; R.R.Donnelley & Sons Shares Jump
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stock Indices Struggling to Build on Tuesday's Record Highs
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; CVS Health Tops Q3 Views
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com